Dan K. Thomasson: Trump’s overly ambitious agenda

0:47 GNC Robbery Pause

1:43 Prepping for inaugural pot protest

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

0:11 A time for snow angels

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman had a front-row seat to inaugural history

1:51 Requests for Knitted Knockers grows after Dear Abby letter

2:18 Paul Ryan: 'We hear you; we will do right by you and we will deliver'