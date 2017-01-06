Op-Ed: Did Obama err in not vetoing anti-Israel U.N. resolution?

Yes: U.S. failure to veto UN’s anti-Israel vote will further destabilize Middle East
President Obama has sealed his legacy.
Late last month, with just weeks left in the White House, his administration abstained from a crucial vote at the U.N. Security Council, allowing yet another resolution condemning Israel to pass.
The decision, both spiteful and dangerous, reflected a personal position toward Israel and will further destabilize an already frenzied Middle East.
For nearly 50 years, the United States was a dependable ally of Israel. It supported Israel in international forums like the U.N. It was consistent in rejecting terrorist organizations like the Muslim Brotherhood.
But early in his first term, Obama overturned the decades-long policy of not engaging with Islamists. Instead, he embraced them. This change of direction led to the overthrow of leaders in Egypt and Libya, and has facilitated the expansion of radical jihadism.
Collaborating with the Muslim Brotherhood has directly contributed to the increased instability in the Middle East.
Today, both Egypt and Libya continue to struggle to abolish elements of radical Islamism. Libya has become a failed state exporting jihadists, weapons, refugees and ideology throughout Africa and even Europe.
The Obama administration’s abstention from the recent Security Council vote will only exacerbate these problems.
Forces around the globe now see an opportunity to demonize Israel and even challenge its right to exist. They will test the limits, seeing how far the U.S. will go in disconnecting from Israel.
The move also breathes new life into the boycott, divestment and sanctions, or BDS, movement. The movement will renew its push to penalize Israel economically, further testing the U.S. commitment to Israel. The international community will also attempt to utilize this U.N. resolution to initiate a legal assault against the Jewish state.
John Kerry’s post-vote speech attempted to justify the U.N. action. He claimed Israel can either continue as a Jewish state or a democratic state, but cannot be both Jewish and democratic. This furthers anti-Israel and anti-Semitic sentiments. His attempt at justification failed dramatically.
The bottom line is that the Middle East is in deep trouble. Genocide and armed violent conflicts have resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths, and millions of refugees in places like Syria, Iraq and Libya.
President Obama has distanced the U.S. from the only democracy in the region. In the final days of his administration, Obama tossed another hand grenade into the turmoil that is the Middle East.
It was the absolute wrong thing to do.
No: Obama should urge U.N. to admit Palestine
President Obama, through U.S. ambassador Samantha Power, wisely declined to veto a resolution the United Nations Security Council passed last month to condemn Israel for its settlements in Palestinian territory.
By abstaining, and thus allowing the resolution to be adopted, the Obama administration broke with a practice President Bill Clinton adopted after a bilateral peace process between Israel and Palestine began in the mid-1990s. Clinton did not want the Security Council acting while the parties negotiated.
Clinton’s approach was a disaster. Israel was only too happy not to be challenged by the Security Council. Israel loaded the Palestine territory it took in 1967 with its own people while refusing any concessions that would make a bilateral peace possible.
Obama’s move showed that he understood that Israel has abused the negotiation process and, that by inserting settlers, it has made any eventual peace more distant.
That said, one may ask why the United States abstained on the resolution instead of voting in the affirmative.
The U.S. position on settlements is that they are illegal. The legal advisor to the Department of State gave a formal opinion on the issue in 1978, saying that a state like Israel that occupies foreign territory in warfare may not place its own people there. It must leave the territory to its inhabitants. Secretary of State John Kerry cited and confirmed that opinion after the recent vote.
Passage of the resolution late last month may give the International Criminal Court the political space to investigate Israeli officials for the settlements.
The court’s statute, in its list of acts that constitute war crimes, includes the promotion of civilian settlements in territory under military occupation.
That crime can readily be proved against Israeli officials who promote the settlements, but so far the court’s prosecutor has not acted.
The Israel-Palestine peace process has foundered because Israel holds all the cards.
The playing field could be leveled somewhat if Palestine, like Israel, were a member state of the United Nations. Palestine is not a member because when it applied for membership in 2011, the Obama administration threatened to veto the application, which kept it from coming to a vote.
That application is still before the Security Council. While he still has time, President Obama should offer a resolution in the Security Council to recommend Palestine for U.N. membership.
Even while allowing the Security Council to condemn Israel’s settlements, Obama is funding them. He recently signed legislation that gives Israel $38 billion in aid over the next 10 years with few strings attached. Israel uses some of that money to finance the very settlements that the recent resolution condemns as illegal. That aid should stop.
The United States should sponsor a Security Council resolution to put teeth into the December resolution. The council has the power to adopt diplomatic, financial and military measures against states that pose a threat to the peace. Israel’s occupation of Palestine, not to mention its construction of settlements there, qualify as a threat to the peace.
Pete Hoekstra is a former chairman of the U.S. House Intelligence Committeea and senior fellow at the Investigative Project on Terrorism. Readers may write him at IPT, 5614 Connecticut Ave. NW, Suite 34, Washington, DC, 20015. John B. Quigley is a distinguished professor of law at Ohio State University. He is the author of 11 books on various aspects of international law. Readers may write to him at Moritz College of Law, 55 W. 12th St., Columbus, OH, 43210.
Comments