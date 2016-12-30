RedBlueAmerica: Columnists say goodbye after 9 years

After nine years and hundreds of debates, the RedBlueAmerica column is coming to an end. Ben Boychuk and Joel Mathis began this column while Barack Obama was battling Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination in late 2007; they end it as Donald Trump prepares to enter the White House — and American politics appear to be massively upended.
What have they learned along the way? Mathis and Boychuk, the RedBlueAmerica columnists, debate one last time.
JOEL MATHIS
We failed.
When RedBlueAmerica launched nine years ago — first as a website, then as a weekly syndicated column — the goal was simple: Talk to each other. Listen to each other.
America by then was already so polarized that it was common to wonder if the “red” and “blue” sides had anything in common anymore. The polling evidence says we don’t: We live in different places, watch different TV shows, experience different lives than people who vote differently from us.
Our project was to keep the lines of communication open, basically. Not to find some mushy centrist solutions, but to try to make ourselves understood, to try to understand the other side instead of resorting to caricatures. That effort requires one foundational belief: The person across from me believes differently than I do, but that doesn’t make him or her a bad person.
To that end: Ben Boychuk has been one of my best friends for nearly a decade. We’ve shared triumphs and heartaches together, as well as a few drinks and long talks on the couple of occasions we managed to find ourselves in the same city. He is a conservative. We have had hundreds of debates. He is stubborn and aggravating at times. I believe him deeply wrong on some issues. He is, however, my friend.
But we failed. America is more polarized today than it was nine years ago, and each and every one of us, it seems, believes everybody else is evil and acting in bad faith — deserving of the back of the hand, or maybe just a middle finger. Listening to each other? Passe.
This week, a friend shared this quote from “Common Prayer: A Liturgy for Ordinary Radicals.”
“Peacemaking doesn’t mean passivity. It is the act of interrupting injustice without mirroring injustice, the act of disarming evil without destroying the evildoer, the act of finding a third way that is neither fight nor flight but the careful, arduous pursuit of reconciliation and justice. It is about a revolution of love that is big enough to set both the oppressed and the oppressors free.”
I still hope for that revolution. Thank you for reading.
BEN BOYCHUK
In our defense, we were only trying to change a culture. That isn’t easy. It probably wasn’t going to work. It’s going to take more than a couple of newspaper columnists to get the job done.
It seems altogether fitting that this column comes to an end just as the Obama era concludes and the Trump era begins. We’re no less divided as a people. In many ways, we’re more sharply divided than before. Our common vocabulary is diminished.
Maybe the worst thing to emerge out of the past nine years is the triumph of the idea that “the personal is political.” Once a rallying cry of the ’60s-era student protests and feminist left, the notion seems to have infected everything, from the food we eat and the vacation destinations we choose to the films we see.
Disney had a crisis on its hands after the election when the screenwriters of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story took to Twitter and compared Donald Trump’s victory to the rise of the movie franchise’s fictitious Empire.
“Please note that the Empire is a white supremacist (human) organization,” wrote Chris Weitz. Co-writer Gary Whitta added: “Opposed by a multicultural group led by brave women.” The writers deleted both tweets within 24 hours, and Disney chairman Bob Iger issued a categorical-if-disingenuous statement that “there are no political statements in (the film), at all.”
Nonsense. Just as a fish doesn’t know it’s wet, big-time Hollywood executives don’t realize they’re marinating in a progressive politics that (at least) half the country rejects. But, please, go and see for yourself.
A smug self-congratulation and lack of self-awareness goes a long way to explain why Donald Trump won. Shouts of “Resistance!” and social media hashtags announcing Trump is #NotMyPresident go a long way toward vindicating the outcome — and portending a very long four years to come.
We mostly avoided those vices in this column, I think. Readers may not have realized that Mathis and I are good friends beyond these pages. We understood each other reasonably well – well enough to know, for example, that we simply would never agree on certain topics, even as we agreed on a few. Rarely did those disagreements become personal, but once in awhile they did.
The country is changing and our politics haven’t felt this intense in a couple of generations at least. But it’s better when the personal and the political remain at a safe distance.
Joel Mathis is an award-winning writer in Kansas. Ben Boychuk is managing editor of American Greatness. Reach them at joelmmathis@gmail.com, bboychuk3@att.net, or www.facebook.com/benandjoel.
Comments