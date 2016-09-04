Letter: Hillary Clinton wouldn’t support Hanford cleanup

I read Mike Lawrence’s Aug. 18 letter (“Does anyone believe Trump would support Hanford cleanup?”) and had to smile.
He talks about Donald Trump and his base, and states that their standards are so low they would support a murderer. Then he states, after making these insulting and inflammatory remarks, that he would rather be politically correct than to make such remarks.
Unlike Hillary, Trump has never actually murdered anybody or caused, directly or indirectly, anyone’s death. (Benghazi?)
Personally, I don’t think Hillary would support the Hanford cleanup. Unless they can make a donation to the Clinton Foundation.
Edward Kennelly, Pasco
Comments