Letter: When will intersection of Columbia Drive and Gum/397 be improved?

With all the road work going on around the area, when is the intersection of Columbia Drive and Gum/397 at the bottom of the cable bridge going to be improved? We have been able to see the sensor wires for years. It is time to do it right, with cement, so it will hold up to the big trucks.
Also, on the off-ramp leading west out of Kennewick’s double roundabout (bowtie) to Highway 240, the patches need patching.
One thing that might help in Pasco on Road 68 is take off the existing off-ramp and build a road in front of the TRAC to meet at Convention Drive intersection.
Tim Reisenauer, Kennewick
