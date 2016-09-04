Letter: Trump was involved in raising his children

Regarding Jane Fox’s letter (TCH, Aug. 17). The comment that Donald Trump has five children by three different women is a moot point. Looks to me that Mr. Trump was involved in raising his children and was financially responsible for their welfare.
These five children, all but the youngest son, have college educations, they work, have good families and do not smoke, drink or have ever done drugs, according to their father. Is there a problem having good children that you can be proud of?
H. A. Eggers, Kennewick
