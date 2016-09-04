Letter: New Desert Hills Middle School has many great features

The new Desert Hills Middle School just had its ribbon cutting. The school has many great features — different wings for each grade, an upstairs and downstairs, five computer labs, a main gym, a secondary gym, and a library. This was the only middle school to be built in Kennewick with its own track.
Many things were not finished before school started. The landscaping wasn’t done and there were machines outside. That could be a distraction during school. Also, the road they are building that leads to the school isn’t finished, which leaves only one route in and out. When you build something, you really shouldn’t use it until it is all the way done.
Traffic may be heavier and you might get caught behind buses. You should watch out for kids that walk to school.
Parker Vladimiroff (age 11), Kennewick
