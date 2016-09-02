Letter: Obey the laws and it won’t be necessary for police to shoot

Obey the laws and it won’t be necessary for police to shoot
The Aug. 16 letter from Richard Moen (“Show respect for laws and those who enforce them”) was the best I have heard or read. He hit the nail on the head, as the saying goes. To summarize it, I say: Obey the laws and it won’t be necessary for the police to shoot.
Also, I hope everyone read the column in that same newspaper by the New York Times, titled “Trump is making America meaner.” Added to that I say: Dump Trump’s rump.
Just sayin’.
J.A. Samples, Walla Walla
