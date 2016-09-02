Letter: Columnist glosses over wrongs committed by Catholic Church

Christine Flowers, in her Aug. 28 column, complains shrilly and spitefully that “her church” is being unfairly maligned. She needs to take a breath and ask what she and the Catholic Church might do to rectify the wrongs committed by it, rather than biting off the heads of those who are complaining.
For years the church played a shell game, moving pedophile priests from church to church, rather than taking severe corrective action against these nefarious criminals, who trampled on the most precious of all, in their care, our children. They hurt them physically and damaged them emotionally, causing scars which these innocent, trusting kids will carry for the rest of their lives.
I’m not sure if her statement that, “(in the case of priests, usually same-sex abuse)” is implying that it’s not so bad as raping a little girl; but it appears to be the case. Let me assure her that it makes no difference if a priest harms my son or my daughter. I would be equally incensed and outraged that something so basely evil could be allowed to happen and continue to happen repeatedly!
People respond in predictable ways to attack and contrition. She knows this.
Richard Olsen, Prosser
