Letter: Corporations and contractors should invest in the long game

We love our children, their interests, their passions. My family, as many others, have faced adversities with employment. Since I moved here in 1993, I have witnessed how contract changes and reallocations impact retirement funds and insurance, and felt the weight of stress within my family from these practices.
Here is an idea, because if a problem is identified, a solution should be offered. My example extends beyond to others. This is mine.
Set aside funds, corporations and contractors, for the children of families you choose to impact. My children have experienced stress from our challenges paying school fees, marching band fees, and AP testing fees.
Maybe stop playing the short and invest in the long game.
Sarah Splattstoesser, Richland
Comments