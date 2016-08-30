Letter: Creation Festival provides good, wholesome fun for Tri-Cities

I am writing in support of the presence of our Christian Music Festival, part of Creation Festivals (one of three nationwide) in Kennewick.
I have been involved with Creationfest in the Northwest since 1999 working as volunteer in set-up, festival activities, and tear-down, first at the Gorge, then at Enumclaw, and now at Benton County Fairgrounds.
I have also been personally involved in neighborhood visits in Enumclaw and Kennewick, and have had some pleasant conversations with the people of the surrounding areas concerning the activities during and surrounding the festivals. We have been open to their concerns and have honestly pursued resolutions where needed. Our experiences in doing this have been positive, even when concerns were raised. I believe we have done our best in establishing honest, open relationships, which we acknowledge as being extremely important for a successful experience all around.
I ask you to consider the long-lasting effect of good, wholesome fun and spiritual, mental strength being provided for youth of your community. Many not-so-positive alternatives exist in every community and we ask you to support a cause that promotes health — body, mind, soul, and spirit.
Thank you for your concern.
Grace and peace,
Jacque Langenberg, Eugene
