Letter: Difficult to pledge vote to candidates who serve only themselves

Every four years two great competitions occur — the Olympics and presidential elections. Both are heated races with winners and losers, but unfortunately the similarities end there.
Olympians are gracious in winning or losing, praise their opponents, give their best personal efforts and embrace their allegiance to their nation. They are virtuous, respectful, obey the rules and care deeply for the legacy of their sport. They run for their country.
The presidential candidates, however, are polar opposites. There is no respect for opponents, the rules of the game are conveniently bent or circumvented, and while they strive for personal bests, there is no duty to their constituency or nation. The single goal is win at any cost, without regard for virtue or decency. Words like “lie,” “deceit,” “slander,” “subterfuge,” “greed,” “power” and “corruption” are apt descriptors for this race.
We can easily root for our favorite athlete or team, for we know their purpose and values. But it’s exceedingly difficult to pledge our vote to those whose purpose is to lead, when their actions oppose their words, their plans are vague, their promises are fleeting and their fidelity is to themselves alone.
Gabe Lyons, Richland
