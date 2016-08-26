Letter: Vote Johnson of Libertarian Party for president

A vote for Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton seems like a vote for either horrible or disastrous. That’s why I’m supporting former New Mexico governor Gary Johnson of the Libertarian Party for president.
Hillary Clinton’s email scandal shows lack of care for allowing classified material to be shared on an unprotected private email server. Many argue that she purposefully deceived the public on how she handled her emails on her numerous devices. Do we really want to elect someone who faces questions to their credibility and integrity?
Donald Trump is no alternative. He simply seems unstable and unknowledgeable, and has no experience whatsoever to show he can handle being president. His policies are ridiculous and pose serious questions on constitutionality. He’s one insult away from vociferating on Twitter.
On the other hand, Gary Johnson is a reputable two-term governor. Being a Republican in a state where it’s two-to-one Democrat, he lowered taxes, cut wasteful spending, built new roads and schools, balanced budgets, and protected our sacred Constitutional rights. He did this all by working across the isle — which we’re so desperately in need for in our increasingly polarized country.
It’s quite clear: Gary Johnson and Bill Weld are what our country gravely needs.
Sabastian Marichalar, Richland
