Letter: Democrats are probably voting, but not represented in local government

In reference to your Aug. 21 editorial — “Democrats may sway many GOP-only races” — I know there are many Democrats in our area, but they’re not represented in city or county government, school boards or other municipal positions, with perhaps one or two exceptions.
So it’s not too surprising that we find most of our post-primary contests between two Republicans. But when it comes to voting in November, Democrats seem to represent about 25 percent of the voting public, so I believe they’re voting, and are probably choosing the more moderate of the Republican candidates. Perhaps some will respond to your editorial.
Randall Roberts, Kennewick
