Letter: Let the market, not the government, build a Link facility

You think the voters were too simple-minded to understand what The Link was really all about? If only voters were as enlightened as you, right? Our benevolent rulers need to spend more time and money convincing us plebeians that this is best for us. Maybe in socialist-ville.
But in the Tri-Cities, voters are smart enough to recognize a Ponzi scheme when we see one. “Just a few more pennies,” we are condescendingly and repeatedly told. Enough of your constant and insatiable desire for more and more tax dollars and ever more government-sponsored ideas.
No, the voters weren’t uninformed. We are fed up with the ruling class of bureaucrats spending ghastly amounts of tax dollars on unnecessary projects. If the market dictates that such a concept will work, let the market build a Link facility. Not the government.
Loren Anderson, Kennewick
