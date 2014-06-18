Letters to the Editor

Letter: Willing to step forward

June 18, 2014 12:00 AM

As superintendent of the Kennewick School District, I'd like to thank all of the community volunteers and school counselors who provided support to students and staff during a very emotional time last week.

Brittney Becker, Highlands Middle School

Andy Bowers, Educational Service District 123

Dana Camerena, Educational Service District 123

Joanna Conover, Kamiakin High School

Laurie Cowgill, Southridge High School

Rissa Cross, Columbia Community Church

Dave Dawson, Bethel Church

Mark Falkner, Kamiakin High School

Stephen Fields, Garden Christian Assembly

Jayme Finch, Lutheran Family Services

David Gering

Amber Gonzales, Lutheran Family Services

Shayla Grigsby, Kennewick High School

Seth Hanson, Bethel Church

Kristi Haynes, Youth Suicide Prevention Program

Angie Hufford, Bethel Church

Kyle Hulvey, Lutheran Family Services

Darren Johnson

Gordon Johnson, Cascade Elementary

Phil Jones, Kamiakin High School

Matt Kessie, Calvary Church

Tyler Lucas, Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Aaron Machart, Kennewick High School

Roy McLean

Blaine Meek, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jill Meyer, Southridge High School

Jed Morris, South Hills Church

Donna Naughton, Desert Hills Middle School PTO

Chad Nygren, Columbia Community Church

Patty Ostby, Horse Heaven Hills Middle School

Lynn Owens, Canyon Lakes Family Counseling

Josh Pasma, Crossview Community Church

Scott Pflieger, Ridge View Elementary

Ben Schuldheisz, Desert Hills Middle School

Angie Schwartz, Desert Hills Middle School PTO

Leslie Sievers, Desert Hills Middle School

Chris Shelton, Bethel Church

Tyler Sorenson, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Calvin Stewart, Kamiakin High School

Matt Week

It is a great feeling to know that there are so many people who are willing to step forward to help when they are needed the most. On behalf of the entire district, thank you.

DAVE BOND

Kennewick

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kennewick vehicle prowl suspects caught on camera

    Prowlers are striking a Kennewick neighborhood heavily in the past week, and need your help to catch them.

Kennewick vehicle prowl suspects caught on camera

Kennewick vehicle prowl suspects caught on camera 0:14

Kennewick vehicle prowl suspects caught on camera
Zoo animals having a smashing good time with pumpkins this Halloween 1:36

Zoo animals having a smashing good time with pumpkins this Halloween
Learn the warning signs of a stroke and how to get treatment 1:12

Learn the warning signs of a stroke and how to get treatment

View More Video