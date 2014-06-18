Letter: Willing to step forward

As superintendent of the Kennewick School District, I'd like to thank all of the community volunteers and school counselors who provided support to students and staff during a very emotional time last week.
Brittney Becker, Highlands Middle School
Andy Bowers, Educational Service District 123
Dana Camerena, Educational Service District 123
Joanna Conover, Kamiakin High School
Laurie Cowgill, Southridge High School
Rissa Cross, Columbia Community Church
Dave Dawson, Bethel Church
Mark Falkner, Kamiakin High School
Stephen Fields, Garden Christian Assembly
Jayme Finch, Lutheran Family Services
David Gering
Amber Gonzales, Lutheran Family Services
Shayla Grigsby, Kennewick High School
Seth Hanson, Bethel Church
Kristi Haynes, Youth Suicide Prevention Program
Angie Hufford, Bethel Church
Kyle Hulvey, Lutheran Family Services
Darren Johnson
Gordon Johnson, Cascade Elementary
Phil Jones, Kamiakin High School
Matt Kessie, Calvary Church
Tyler Lucas, Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Aaron Machart, Kennewick High School
Roy McLean
Blaine Meek, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Jill Meyer, Southridge High School
Jed Morris, South Hills Church
Donna Naughton, Desert Hills Middle School PTO
Chad Nygren, Columbia Community Church
Patty Ostby, Horse Heaven Hills Middle School
Lynn Owens, Canyon Lakes Family Counseling
Josh Pasma, Crossview Community Church
Scott Pflieger, Ridge View Elementary
Ben Schuldheisz, Desert Hills Middle School
Angie Schwartz, Desert Hills Middle School PTO
Leslie Sievers, Desert Hills Middle School
Chris Shelton, Bethel Church
Tyler Sorenson, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Calvin Stewart, Kamiakin High School
Matt Week
It is a great feeling to know that there are so many people who are willing to step forward to help when they are needed the most. On behalf of the entire district, thank you.
DAVE BOND
Kennewick
Comments