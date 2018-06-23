Letter: Who’s to blame for separating kids, parents?

Just have to weigh-in on this fiasco! Is it sad that illegal migrant children are separated from their parents at the border? Absolutely! No child should have to suffer that.
But let’s determine who is really at fault before you fire arrows at the people tasked with protecting our borders. I would offer that the administration and the law is not the culprit, but the parents who knowingly put their young children into a bad situation are. I would never do that for any reason I could dream of.
No one I know would use their child as a bargaining chip. Some of you hold these people up as heroes. I see them as despicable. This is their flesh and blood, yet while knowing that the likelihood of them being separated is almost assured, they illegally cross the border regardless. I just don't understand that line of thinking.
Maybe it's me. Maybe I'm the one who is wrong in thinking that protecting my kids is at the very forefront of my parental responsibilities. Maybe that's not important to them - I don't know! But I do know that this is solely the fault of the parents.
Bruce Stemp, Kennewick
Comments