Letter: Stroe right choice for Burbank

In my ministry, I’ve always tried to stay out of politics and publicly voicing my personal political inclinations. Why? Because I feel that my main job is to bring people together and to share the love of Jesus. The political arena can be a divisive area and can lean more on the individualistic rather than the whole and that’s a tough area to navigate as a pastor.
Here’s my thoughts on this that can be summed up in two words:
Servant leadership.
Here’s what I continually see when I look at what makes someone a servant leader:
Making the needs of others high priority. Focusing on helping others grow and develop. Offering encouragement and emotional support. Displaying an attitude of humility. Being trustworthy. Listening and being respectful of the viewpoints of others. Being faithful. Being empathetic
Servant leadership is not so much what we talk about being as it is who we are. This world would be a better place if we looked for ways to serve instead of getting a title and expecting others to serve us.
That is why I will be casting my vote for Matt Stroe for sheriff of Walla Walla County
Matthew Wyatt, Waitsburg
