Letter: Child separations an evil practice

More years ago than I can remember, I was struck by lower-level bureaucrats using power to harm others, always isolating and protecting themselves by hiding behind some law or regulation. In my mind, I used the concept of malicious compliance.
Webster’s definition makes a distinction between malevolent and malicious, saying that malicious is seen as “petty and spiteful.”
In his appeal to law as an excuse for separating families at the border, Mr. Trump isolates himself by saying he is only “following the law.” His behavior meets the general understanding of malicious compliance. As with so many of these actions undertaken, he seems petty and spiteful.
In most instances of malicious compliance, the practitioners have been low-level bureaucrats acting for their own amusement or self-centered need for power. To see the constant petty and spiteful use of malicious compliance at the level of Mr. Trump is novel and repellent.
Beyond malicious is malevolent, rising to the level of evil, as with the Nazi excuse of “only following orders.” When essentially taking children as hostages to make deals occurs, malicious compliance slides down the slippery slope to malevolent compliance.
This beyond petty and spiteful. It is evil.
John Williford, Richland
