Letter: Transit needs to reconsider

In September, when Ben Franklin Transit made changes to the routes and ran later, they also shortened the time for night service and limited the amount of rides. On Saturdays and holidays, the buses end at 7 p.m., yet night service doesn’t start until 8:30 p.m. That means many people are stranded at transfer points or their places, like employment, for up to 1.5 hours.
Not only that, you have to schedule a day in advance to be able to guarantee getting a ride at the time you would like.
Now, they are considering stopping night service.
I have a question. I use night service for work. If you discontinue night service, and I have to get a license, why would I use the bus system at all? Understand, by stopping night service, you are crippling hundreds, even thousands of people who will have to search for another route, so why would any of them use the bus service?
Please, reconsider night service. It is not only an invaluable part of your service, but for our area, a completely necessary one.
Ronna Doescher, Kennewick
