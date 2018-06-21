Letter: Kudos to deputy for understanding

More often than not, law enforcement is criticized rather than recognized. I would like to take the time to recognize an act of humanism, compassion and understanding shown to me by an officer from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Kudos to the department if it was through training pertaining to officer/community relations, more kudos to the officer if it was an act of being able to distinguish (the difference between) a selfish, purposeful act of breaking the law and an oversight while helping others. Either way, a new-found respect arises due to the humanism showed to me by an officer from the sheriff’s department. I thank him personally, not for letting one slide, but for showing me that law enforcement has the ability to be understanding.
Jeffrey “Shane” Langston, Kennewick
