Letter: Flag kneeling symbolic speech

In his letter, “Take a stand on the flag, Ms. Brown: (June 13 2018), Christopher Smith displayed apparent misunderstanding of the First Amendment. The Supreme Court in 1989 decided it is unconstitutional for a government (whether federal, state, or municipal) to prohibit the desecration of a flag, due to its status as “symbolic speech.” (Wikipedia).
Christine Brown has worked tirelessly since her declaration to fulfill her wish to represent ALL of us.
She has run her campaign with donations from grass roots folks. She has not accepted donations from PACs, companies, corporations or organizations such as the NRA, unlike her opponent. She is not being “bought” or “paid off.”
As a veteran, I “fought” to preserve the First Amendment. I do not feel “disrespect” when someone desecrates the flag, or takes a knee during the anthem. Rather, it is with a bit of pride that I know I played some small part in allowing them that freedom.
If Mr. Smith had better research skills. I suspect he will do as I will do next November: Vote for the candidate whose dedication, experience, knowledge and passion will provide representation for all of us - Christine Brown.
Aaron Holloway, Richland
