Letter: Reader has good idea

Patricia Carroll has a great idea for providing some much/needed local sports coverage in the Herald (TCH 6/13). Her idea is to create a program that would allow high school, CBC and WSU journalism students to get some real-time reporting experience while covering our local sports scene. The goal of the program should be to fill in the almost non existent coverage of the games of our great area high school teams. (now to include Hermiston)
Since Annie Fowler is about our only thread to local sports, maybe the Herald could give her a bit of a raise and a Sports Editor title to coordinate and mentor the program. As Patricia pointed out, it would be a win-win situation.
Bob Cummings, West Richland
