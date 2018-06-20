Letter: What’s wrong with our courts?

This is not to defame anyone, but I don’t see how Judge Shea Brown can rule on the side of someone that is busted for lying on the stand and seem to condone domestic violence by saying he didn’t mean to kick her and that it was an accident. Is she trying to say it is okay to shoot someone when they are angry because they didn’t mean to?
Maybe it should be one of her family members on the end of a kick to the gut and see if the ruling would be different or if it is okay because it was an anger-driven mistake.
The court system here is lacking so much it is almost a crime itself. We need to wake up and have the people who judge us have the competence to do so with pride and dignity and stand up to the bullying going on by the lawyers and their clients.
It appears that some judges are afraid of some lawyers. When will there be real justice? I have seen other instances of courtroom ethics completely gone by the wayside. We all need to be held accountable, so lets wake up.
Jay Atchison, Richland
