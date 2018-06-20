Letter: Writer’s Biblical history in error

Private guns cannot “…protect your homes, your families, and your property.” (Lynn Doublin, April 8). Professional Law Enforcement is more effective than private citizens. Also, your Bible story errors discredit your opinion. Before I Samuel 13:19-22, nobody “confiscated” anything in Bronze-Age Israel.
“Sword Makers” were Iron-Age technology. They never existed until Iron Age Philistine invaders brought “smiths” into Israel. Israel’s rulers summoned temporary militias when attacked. But no weapons could save Israel; their nation was destroyed in 586 B.C.E. (II Kings 25). New Testament allegories aren’t weapons. Luke 22:35-39 refers not to guns, nor swords, but symbols.
Or Jesus wouldn’t have been satisfied that “two swords” were plenty for twelve disciples entering a town. When Jesus was arrested in Gethsemane, (Matthew 26, Mark 14, Luke 22, John 18), his disciple used a sword to cut off a slave’s ear. Angry, Jesus reprimanded this disciple. His sword was not intended to protect himself, nor other disciples, nor even Jesus. Jesus healed the slave’s injury before accompanying the soldiers. “Put on the whole armor of God…” (Ephesians 6:11-17) “…And take the sword of the Spirit, which is the Word of God.” Your weapons cannot protect you. You need The Word, and faith.
Joy K. Rasch, Kennewick
Editor’s note: Bronze swords were in use during the Bronze Age in the Middle East from roughly 2,500 B.C.E., starting in Egypt and spread throughout the Eastern Mediterranean by about 1,700 B.C.E.
