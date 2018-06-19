Letter: Ferguson tramples Christians’ rights

In your article of 6/5/18 regarding the Arlene’s florist case, the Herald quotes Bob Ferguson as stating. “I want to be clear: Washington State Law protects same sex couples.” We already know that, Bob.
What Washington state law does not protect is the rights of Christians! So gays are evidently more equal under Washington law than Christians or Muslims or anyone who objects to same sex marriage on religious grounds. Ferguson’s blatant, arrogant statement that makes it clear that no matter how the Supreme Court rules, Washington is going to prosecute people for practicing their beliefs. That is a clear, obvious fact.
Is anyone, including the gays, (who are also acting on their beliefs that same sex marriage is OK) happy with this? No one, not even Stutzman told the gay couple they could not marry. It didn’t happen. No one is stopping you, go for it. just please, leave me out of it! If you disagree with me about what I believe, that’s also your right, but that doesn’t change my rights. Christians are the ones being denied their religious liberty. Remember, if they can take my rights, they can take yours, and they will, in fact, they can’t wait.
Lynn Doublin, Richland
