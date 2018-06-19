Letter: Presidential parable?

He got elected to the highest office of the presidency by running as a long-shot outsider. He ran on a several big campaign promises, but as yet (has not) fulfilled them. He has been continuously attacked by the press. He has been continuously attacked by Democrats.
If the House Republicans were not in the majority, the Democrats would do their best to impeach him. He can’t seem the end an endless war that has cost too many American lives.
No, I’m not talking about President Trump. I’m talking about President Lincoln. My only prayer is that Trump never attends any event at Ford’s Theater and a deranged actor like Robert DeNiro shows up.
Evan Meacham, Kennewick
