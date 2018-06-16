Letter: Locked drop box not a service

I am wondering how many other people are angry and frustrated when dealing with submitting payments for their property taxes.
I went to submit my payment one night via the payment drop box, but it was locked.
The next day I went to submit my payment during office hours and was fined $290 in late fees because the box was locked the night before.
I was informed that the drop box was locked at 5 p.m., the same time as the office. This infuriates me because it defeats the purpose of having a box to drop off payments, which should be in place for easier convenience of payments and for after-hours payments.
This seems like just one more example of our Benton County auditor trying to make more money off of us.
On top of these frustrations, the CID is also fining me $20 a month, with signs of increasing fines to come. All of these fines are unnecessary, unwarranted and unjustified.
David Personett, Kennewick
