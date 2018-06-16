Letter: Crisis center needed for mentally ill

My husband and I were outside the Benton County Courthouse, protesting on May 3, when those presenting needs on how best to use the public safety funds were inside.
I didn't like that the commissioners denied Claude Oliver the right to speak at that same meeting. He has been trying to get a Consolidated Crisis Response Center for the mentally ill built for over 10 years.
When he was county treasurer years ago, he located a source of funding to build the center (millions). I believe that at least some of the money for the public safety issue would best be spent in building the much-needed center. We have a recurring problem in our area with the mentally ill being arrested, taken to where they can get help, only to be turned away. They are taken to jail for lack of any place else to put them, then released with fines to pay and in a few months it happens all over again.
A Crisis Response Center would address that. It could deal with mental and behavioral health issues as well as substance abuse issues.
To me this seems like one of the best uses of the money.
Laura Lockwood, Kennewick
