Letter: A lesson in U.S. history

There were two main positions regarding the Constitution at the time of its writing. The Federalists supported the Constitution as written. Their position was only specific powers in writing within the document could be exercised by the Federal Government.
Those opposed to the Constitution were the Anti-Federalists. They were opposed because there wasn't any mention of the "rights of the people" included in the document. The Federalists eventually agreed to "amendments" listing "rights of the people" thereby gaining the Anti-Federalist support for ratification.
That is why we have the "Bill of Rights," which specifically deals with rights of the people. Its 10 amendments spell out what government can't do, not what government can do. In the Ninth Amendment, it's pointed out even if there was a failure to list all the rights of the people, they may yet have other unwritten rights.
The "Bill of Rights" is entirely about the rights of the people. There isn't any right given to some government fighting force. The "militia" mentioned in the Second Amendment is every "able-bodied man." That is why the phrase, "the right of the people to keep and bear arms," is stated directly after "militia."
John Faulkner, Richland
Comments