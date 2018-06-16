Letter: Hypocrisy from the right

Not many years ago I recall how apoplectic the GOP was when Obama wore a tan suit. Republicans were equally aghast and enraged when Obama had the audacity to put his shoes up on the Oval Office desk in an attitude of relaxation.
My, how the "mental state" of the current Republican Party has changed. As we have learned, there does not seem to be much wrong with some of the habits and practices of the current occupier of the West Wing since no outbursts have occurred over a few "minor" incidents.
Newhouse and McRodgers and friends don't appear to have any problem with the president's dropping his drawers and baring his derriere to be spanked with Forbes magazine by a porn queen. Maybe he thought it an honor, her being royalty after all.
The GOP, claiming to be the party of family values, have been mute about the prez's affairs with at least two ladies while his wife was home nursing a newborn. How might this party have reacted had Obama ...?
And maybe, just maybe, Obama might have gained some approval from the GOP had he given a massive tax cut to the wealthiest members of American society. But Obama didn't do that.
My definition of what it means to be a Republican has broadened. For this reason, anymore I'm cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles along with the Cavaliers, Warriors, and Lisa Brown.
Bink Owen, Walla Walla
