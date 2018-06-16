Letter: High court twice has ruled on flag

Saluting of the flag has been to the Supreme Court twice. Brought in front of the Court in 1940, the argument was that a brother and sister should not be expelled from school due to their church’s belief not to salute or give oaths. The court rejected that argument 8-1, in a finding written by Justice Felix Frankfurter.
Three years later, two sisters were faced with the same school expulsion. This new case brought about one of the greatest reversals in Supreme Court history with a new member of the Supreme Court, Justice Robert Jackson, and the court (mindful of the) degradations imposed in Nazi Germany. Jackson wrote a magnificent finding with this jewel in the middle, “Those who begin coercive elimination of dissent soon find themselves exterminating dissenters.”
Mr. Smith, this is still America and the Constitution gives us the right to free speech in order to call attention to the need for change.
Pat Wells, Kennewick
