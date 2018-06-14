Letter: Fire District 4 pleased with turnout

Benton County Fire District No. 4 wants to thank the community for participating in our open house this past weekend. One of the reasons we hold this event every year is to show our community how we put your tax dollars to work.
Families gain a better understanding of the features of our fire engines and ambulances. We also provide station tours so people can learn about what such a facility needs to serve the community and emergency personnel. One of the best-received demonstrations is the Jaws of Life to show how we extricate people from motor vehicle accidents.
Most importantly, it gives us an opportunity to thank the community for its support. We couldn’t save lives and property without this partnership – and for that we are sincerely grateful.
Ralph “Woody” Russell, BCFD4 Fire Commissioner, Chair, West Richland
