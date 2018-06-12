Letter: A fix for local sports coverage

A modest proposal for sports coverage:
I have read and loved the daily newspaper since I was in high school, and now in my late 70s, I am saddened by any who might drop the paper for whatever reason.
Recently I do notice a trend that many terminate the paper because of the lack of local sports coverage. Because the cost of reporters may be an issue, I am proposing that WSU, CBC, and local high school journalism students be given the responsibility to write local sports articles. Student photographers may also be recruited to shoot appropriate pictures. Instructors can edit material along with the Tri-City Herald staff.
I see this as a win-win solution for all involved.
Patricia Carroll, Kennewick
Comments