Letter: Keep to the right

Washington State’s Presidential Popular Vote Law Repeal RCW 29A.56.300 that gives all 12 of our electoral votes to whichever presidential candidate gets the most votes nationally, passed by liberal Democrats. This law would have given us Hillary Clinton as president if it had already gone into effect.
Better yet we need to pass an Initiative or law to repeal the current law and another one that would give us a more representative way to choose our Electors. Giving each congressional district in our state one electoral vote and two at large. Being like Maine and Nebraska, being fairer and representative of a Republic like our forefathers originally set up, before the 17th Amendment was added to the Constitution in 1913 to elect senators at large rather than through the state legislatures.
Everyone knowingly or not who votes for Democrats that keep them in power are partially responsible for furthering their liberal agenda. Many Democrat politicians don’t believe in an open, honest debating of the issues for our welfare, only in getting their way. In my opinion, this kind of insanity along with them here constantly pushing for a state income tax is why no Democrat on a state or federal level deserves anyone’s vote.
Lee Walter, West Richland
Comments