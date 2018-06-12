Letter: Don’t blame opioids

Envision this: Your appendix has ruptured and you are having emergency surgery. You’re lying there in horrible pain and waiting for the pain medicine. But the nurses and doctors say no. The company doesn’t make those drugs anymore, so we have nothing to give you. And so you have surgery with no pain medicine before, during or after.
People need to be babysat over what they do, regarding taking medication. I have seen the abuse of drugs first hand with family. And the family blames everyone but the person who abuses them. Right down to the Narco overdose drug. The family sees the abuse but doesn’t do anything ... right down to the end. When you or your loved ones are suffering from cancer pain, or brain cancer, should they go without too because of the ones who are abusing?
Stop playing the blame game. The doctor who let my husband die from blood clots, now that’s a reason to sue. He doesn’t practice anymore. I didn’t sue him, someone else did. Think! There were other reasons for the firefighter to end up where he is (He fought fires in Kennewick, May 31), but his decisions were not made by the opioid manufacturers.
Barbara I. Whitney, Kennewick
Comments