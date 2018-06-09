Letter: Writer didn’t know her tuna

I picked up the paper this morning, June 6, and read the article about nutrition by Cora Rosenbloom. The part about tuna caught my eye. This person could not be more misinformed if she practiced. She calls albacore tuna a large fish and yellowfin a small fish. Just the opposite is true.
I've commercial-fished albacore in the 1960s and ‘70s and have handled tens of thousands of these fish. They average 12-13 pounds with the occasional 30 pounds. Yellowfin, however start with about a 30-pound average and can reach several hundred pounds.
This so-called nutrition expert could be a little more dilligent in her research, for she just misinformed millions of people with this article. In comparing the quality of albacore vs. yellowfin, the later reminds me of cat food. Always choose the albacore if you can afford it. There's a reason it costs more.
Richard Rydman, DDS, Othello
