Letter: Endure until you find your place

Amazing how many people work at jobs and are put through so many tasks on their self-respect, dignity, honesty and well-being.
Being a laborer with so many jobs at minimum wage, I can't believe all the people out there who go out of their way to make you feel bad. Flipping burgers, stocking shelves, or even washing cars. So many supervisors, co-workers or management personnel who must feel better when they cause another person to feel worse.
And in most cases we suffer on and on because of benefits from insurance, long hours, paid vacations and even bonuses from the company. I myself endured a job for four years and 10 months before being set free. I endured mechanics, service department personnel, top management, sales department, sales personnel, and even co-workers of the same job.
Minimum wage, long hours, good healthcare and dental, and an end-of-the-year bonus. And finally I was set free from this nightmare. I was so happy.
And only 10 days of unemployment and I was working again with a company that treats it's workers like people.
My heart goes out to all those out there that are still enduring.
Cary D. Moon, Kennewick
