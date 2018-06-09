Letter: Politically correct to protect children?

When is Enough?
The New York Times (3/19/18) described the school shootings as a “national rite.” The Houston police chief suggested taking “practical steps” to mandate the security of guns in private homes and holding owners responsible. In my work place, when there was a problem, we would gather opinions, check current research, discuss options (regardless of political party) and work on solutions. Our Congress and many states seem impotent to tackle the issue. Thanks to the 1996 Dickey Amendment, which mandated that no federal funds could be used to advocate or promote gun control, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) was required to halt nearly all studies of gun violence.
U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., inserted a line in a recent congressional spending package that authorized the CDC to conduct research into the causes of gun violence, but no funds were allocated. Strike down the Dickey Amendment and fund research into the causes of school shootings. We need evidence based “facts” that can only be arrived at in a reasoned bipartisan way. The question changes from “when is enough” to “when will there be a political will to keep school children safe?"
Jan Nilsson, West Richland
Comments