Letter: Court ruling slices constitutional cake properly

Hooray for the Supreme Court for fairly interpreting the Constitution in the recent Phillips’ Masterpiece Cakeshop case in Colorado. No one supports discrimination against individuals in places of public commerce.
Having a conscientious objection to participate in and the ability to recuse yourself from activity that violates your conscience should be honored and valued by all citizens. Doctors, artists, teachers and business owners should have latitude to create freely and conduct business without government censure.
We should all support people acting in good conscience, as we want the same right to act within our own consciences. It is basic business protocol: Post notice and make a referral.
Our country is fundamentally founded on religious freedom. I continue to hope and pray that there is space in this country for each individual to act in accordance with her or his conscience and not be coerced by the government or face punishment due to adhering to faith tenets.
Procedures, photographs, curriculum and ceremonies are not sexual orientation. Respect, support and value the substantive issue: people’s right to act within their consciences and exercise constitutionally guaranteed religious freedom. We have a broad economy and a broad citizenry that can and should accommodate all.
Shelly Hansen, West Richland
