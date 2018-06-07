Letter: Protect area’s natural beauty

One of the most scenic areas of the Tri-Cities is the beautiful Sacajawea Trail that runs through Pasco and provides the residents with a park, trees and grassy area at no fee. It also allows people who would like to picnic to view the ducks and geese and sit in the grass a natural space. The ducks and geese have space to enjoy their natural area.
Lately I have been dismayed to watch some teenagers harass and chase the geese. On Saturday I saw a big pile of feathers with broken sticks nearby it. In addition, even though bags are provided along the trail for dog owners to pick up their animals’ waste, I have seen few people carrying a bag to clean up after their pets. This shows their disrespect for the area and their belief that it is acceptable to leave pet waste behind.
In many areas such as this, people are ticketed and fined for leaving pet waste behind. Do we have to resort to this to avoid walking in a sea of dog waste?
Sharon Lewis, Pasco
