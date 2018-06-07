Letter: Never again?

After the Holocaust, the Jews adopted the motto, “never again.” Then Israel built a world-class military, which included atomic bombs. In other words, they armed themselves to protect themselves from their enemies.
Today’s anti-gun young people have adopted the motto, “never again,” but demand that law-abiders disarm themselves to protect themselves from criminals and terrorists.
Their “never again” is merely a pipe dream for those who believe we can successfully take a lecture to a gunfight.
Ted Eggan, Kennewick
