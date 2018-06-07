Letter: Celebrate creation

The day after Memorial Day, the riverside path was littered with even more broken glass than usual. Apparently, kids had used beer bottles for target practice with air rifles. I’d rant about people wasting their time on destructive activities instead of doing something useful, but an art exhibit in Richland reminded me that there are still people more interested in creating than destroying.
A group of local wood artists reached out to world-class American and Canadian artists who use wood as their medium, asking them to create new works different from their usual ones for a show here. I’m ashamed to admit that I wouldn’t recognize these artists’ names, but important museums and galleries are so familiar with them that they expect a certain style from each.
Around 30 artists took up the challenge, with beautiful results. The display, called New Horizons, is at Richland’s Gallery at the Park through June. I hope people, especially if they’re as discouraged by destruction as I am, take advantage of this chance to see the results of the better side of human nature. We are very fortunate to have a show of this caliber in our own backyard.
Judith Loomis, Richland
