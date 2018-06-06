Letter: Rethink your position

You mentioned Bolton and Pence in your article (Summit canceled, May 27), but never mentioned the lack of any communication from the North Korean advance team to USA diplomatic team. The tone of your commentary seems to be you have high hopes of this effort to be fruitless.
If this is true, then shame on you for being short-sighted. Fact is not enough time has expired to see if any good comes from this effort. I hope that it has long lasting and beneficial results for all parties involved. I believe you should rethink your position, because eating crow is a bitter and feathery liberal proposition.
John L. Lee, Richland
