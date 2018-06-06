Letter: Transparency needed on Columbia shoreline

The proposed re-conveyance of 34 miles of Columbia River shoreline to local government control affects the interests of all our communities. As such, it needs to be fully transparent and aired with the public. Technical issues involving financial costs and liabilities need to be assessed as well.
The Congressional Budget Office agrees and has put a hold on the current tactic to rush a decision through the Congress before the end of year. In a C-SPAN video on 23 May, Rep. Newhouse appears to have gotten the word that public hearings and meaningful engagement with the Army Corp of Engineers and the Tribes are required. He now agrees that potential costs of any land transfer should be assessed. His Committee Chair, Rep. Thornberry, highlights "significant hurdles," calls for consultation with community groups, and seems to suggest that the approach by Mssrs. Hastings, Fisher and Petersen is not prudent.
The message is clear: Full transparency and more public vetting are essential to get it right.
Felix Vargas, Pasco
