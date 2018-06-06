Letter: Loud and clear on the left

Thank you Tri City Herald for insulting me down to the balls of my feet with your prominent Sunday commentary of Jay Ambrose headlined “Left is greater danger to republic than Trump.”
“The Left” of course is a sneering reference to Democrats, the party that saved the nation from the Great Recession and set us on a path to now eight years of economic recovery. Danger indeed. In a different publication on Sunday, David Brooks noted that partisans’ (like Jay Ambrose) chief interest is in proving that the other party is despicable.
So, Tri-City Herald, all Tri-City Democrats got your message loud and clear.
Tim Foreman, Kennewick
Editor’s Note: We publish a wide variety of opinions from national, regional and local writers in order to generate conversation. Guest opinions don’t necessarily reflect the view of the Tri-City Herald.
Comments