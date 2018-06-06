Letter: Grow the pie

What do David Brooks of the New York Times, the Poor People’s Campaign, and a cherry pie have in common?
On May 31, the Tri-City Herald printed an op-ed by Brooks suggesting that our current generation has lost its civic consciousness. That we are placing our self-interest before that of our community and our nation.
The Poor People’s Campaign aims to unite people of all races and creeds by actively working toward assuring that all people in our communities and nation have an equal opportunity to attain an excellent education, earn a good living wage, and to afford decent housing.
A cherry pie usually feeds 6 to 8 people. If one person cuts a larger piece, the portions for the rest are reduced.
If we believe wealth and opportunities are finite, then how can we rejoice in the progress of others? How can we embrace the Poor People’s Campaign?
When the circumference of our pie is extended for one, it is extended for all. This is referenced (in macroeconomics) as “Growing the Pie.”
A vibrant and joyful community consists of people learning about one another, embracing our diversity, and supporting each other — a positive and achievable outcome.
Mary Thompson, Richland
