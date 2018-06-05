Letter: Not open for business

Today another business card was stuck in my front door several inches away from the 'no soliciting' sign that has been there since the door was put in over a year ago. I call them and tell them I don't appreciate getting sales of any kind put in my door or on my property, especially with the sign just inches from where they put the card. Either they can't read or they just don't care.
If I want your business, I will call you. That includes religions of any kind. I don't knock on your door trying to sell you on my religion or sell you things I think you'll need. So businesses of any kind, please stop and take note of the "note" on my door and keep going. That's a way to not get my business.
Nancy Lynch, Richland
Comments