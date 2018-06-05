Letter: Cost of fire can’t be repaid

RE: Restitution for Eagle Creek fire response.
The perpetrator’s actions have really upset me since day one! Restitution is difficult to decide. Although the devastated area can never be returned to its former glory, what cost and repayment should there be? That stupid action (because we all know he knew better) hasn’t a price.
Whatever dollars are repaid and whatever USFS hours he works, his punishment should continue until he’s 30. And should start now with every dollar from mowing lawns, birthday money, allowances, etc. Until then, I don’t know if I, or any others, will be able to get over the loss of our country’s natural beauty or, my anger.
Jeanne Halapoff, Kennewick
