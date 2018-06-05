Letter: Keep families together

The Trump administration has been separating children from their parents to discourage families from seeking asylum in the United States. Highly credible news reports indicate that more than 700 children have been taken from parents at our borders since October, including more than 100 children under age 4. That’s outrageous! Most of these families are seeking asylum, which is their legal right, protected by law.
This practice is heartless and it violates basic rights.
Separating children from their parents not only traumatizes the children, but also creates a toxic culture that tolerates cruelty to children. That’s not the America I want. Congress and the administration need to do what’s right by protecting immigrant children from being separated from their families.
Welcoming immigrants has long been a source of strength for our country. Asylum-seekers deserve compassion, dignity and respect. The heartless treatment of refugee mothers and children must end.
Barbara O'Brien, Richland
